HSBC’s (HSBC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 159,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,620. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4,384.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 98,112,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,800,000 after purchasing an additional 371,662 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,310,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,481,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

