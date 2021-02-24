HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

HTC Purenergy Inc. (CVE:HTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. HTC Purenergy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 106,040 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 21.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

HTC Purenergy Company Profile

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

