Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Shares of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.45. Huadi International Group shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 4,245 shares trading hands.

About Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes, tubes, and stainless steel bars in the People's Republic of China. It offers 347H corrosion and acid-resistant stainless steel seamless pipes, S32205 duplex stainless steel plates and automobile steel plates, bright steel pipes, and precision tubes.

