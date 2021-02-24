Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Reduced by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,387 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Huazhu Group worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $19,126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the period.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

HTHT stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,748. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.