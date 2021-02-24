HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$10.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Alcock 301,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. Also, insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

