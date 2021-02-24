Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.66%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

