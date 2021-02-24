Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.33. 1,461,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,255,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.