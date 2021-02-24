Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 117,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 334,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

