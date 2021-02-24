Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 246.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.97. 17,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,793. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.13 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.