Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0089 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $60,725.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.