Humanscape (HUM) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and $55,154.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.