Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.51

Hunters Property Plc (LON:HUNT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.51 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 65.38 ($0.85). Hunters Property shares last traded at GBX 79.63 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,057 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.79 million and a PE ratio of 24.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hunters Property’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Hunters Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

