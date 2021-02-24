Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.73 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.31 or 0.04509827 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.