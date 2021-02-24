Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 123,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.