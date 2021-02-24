Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Down to $58.55

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.55, but opened at $48.27. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -292.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,891,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 313,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.