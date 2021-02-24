Hxro (HXRO) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Hxro has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

