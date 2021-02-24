Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

