HyperDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $14,857.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $14,857.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00507443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00082349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.88 or 0.00487067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073361 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.