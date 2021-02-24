Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Tops $6.81 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $33,384.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 175,578,131 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

