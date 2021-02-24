HyperQuant (HQT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $898.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $37,597.08 and $898.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 141.3% higher against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

