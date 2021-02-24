Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

