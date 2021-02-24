Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 68.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Hyve token can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00500493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00074915 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

