I/O Coin Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $32,039.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00486938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00033626 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.78 or 0.02325130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,712,861 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.