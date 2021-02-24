iA Financial (IAG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

iA Financial (TSE: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00.

2/12/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$68.00.

2/1/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.50.

1/29/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

1/14/2021 – iA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$61.00.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.20. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

