IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.5% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.