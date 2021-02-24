iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Up 5.1%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.06. 187,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 175,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

