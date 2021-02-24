Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.50

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

