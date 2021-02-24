ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) (CVE:ICC)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 646,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62.

About ICC Labs Inc. (ICC.V) (CVE:ICC)

ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

