ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00496682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00074772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00474313 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

