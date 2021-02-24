ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.84

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $17.29. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 7,699,897 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.