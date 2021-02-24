ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.84

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $17.29. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 7,699,897 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

