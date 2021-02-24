ICL Group (ICL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL):

2/16/2021 – ICL Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ICL Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

2/10/2021 – ICL Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

2/5/2021 – ICL Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

2/4/2021 – ICL Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ICL Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,074,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

