ICON Price Tops $1.76 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $307.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,646,181 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

