ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. ICON Public updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.10-8.50 EPS.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $18.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.11. 90,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

