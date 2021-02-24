ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $192.41. Approximately 3,999,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average daily volume of 322,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,930,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICON Public by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

