ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

ICLR stock traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,788. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

