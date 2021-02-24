Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.66. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 11,785 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

