Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Hits $2.68

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00005278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $137.24 million and $187,198.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00504068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00481326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00073236 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,250,580 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.