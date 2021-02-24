IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.52. 180,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 218,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $567.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $180,286. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 165,745 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $374,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

