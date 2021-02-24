Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others segments. The company offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ethers, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, and engineering plastics.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.