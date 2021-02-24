IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,334,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEX by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

