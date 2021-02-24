IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of IDEX worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

IEX opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

