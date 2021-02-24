IDEX Price Tops $0.0565 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $32.54 million and $2.62 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.35 or 0.04677183 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

