iExec RLC Price Reaches $1.44 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $115.55 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

