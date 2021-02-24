IG Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Shares Down 3.2%

IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 68,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 76,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

