IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.34). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.61 ($0.35), with a volume of 15,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.02. The firm has a market cap of £34.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

