IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 938.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,596 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

