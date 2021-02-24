II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading 5.5% Higher

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.31. 1,483,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,625,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Get II-VI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -811.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,097. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.