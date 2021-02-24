Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 111,053 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. 449,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

