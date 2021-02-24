Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 31,487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

HD stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.37. The company had a trading volume of 608,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.