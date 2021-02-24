Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 48,828 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 238.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

